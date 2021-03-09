Dupree (knee) won't receive a franchise tag, setting him up to become a free agent, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
Using the tag for a second straight year would've required a 20 percent raise from $15.8 million to $20 million. Dupree backed up his breakout 2019 campaign with eight sacks in 11 games in 2020, but skeptics will note that his stats get a boost from playing in a blitz-happy scheme with other talented pass rushers. There's also the matter of the torn ACL he suffered in December, which could impact his availability for Week 1 of 2021. Regardless, Dupree should attract interest from multiple teams.