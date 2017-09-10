Steelers' Bud Dupree: Won't play Sunday
Dupree (shoulder) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Browns, Teresa Varley of Steelers.com reports.
Dupree was limited in practice earlier this week, but ultimately is expected to play as he's believed to be dealing with a minor injury. During his absence, Anthony Chickillo is expected to start at outside linebacker with James Harrison and Arthur Moats providing additional depth.
