The Steeles selected Johnson in the fourth round of the 2021 NFL Draft, 140th overall.

The Steelers were rumored to take an inside linebacker earlier in the draft, so it's not surprise to see the Texas A&M product fall to here. With starting middle linebacker Vince Williams on a one-year deal and backup Robert Spillane struggling in his limited opportunities last season, Johnson's high energy and quick-twitch reactions could be a dangerous combo next to stalwart Devin Bush (knee) provided Johnson is able to carve out some playing time early on.