Johnson (foot) is ready to compete for a spot on the Steelers in camp, Chris Adamski of Triblive.com reports.
Johnson only played in four games last season, missing significant time due to a foot injury. Although it may be difficult for him to find consistent snaps on defense, he could carve out a role for himself as a special-teams contributor.
