Anderson (undisclosed) is dealing with an injury that is more than "day-to-day," Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson slipped during a team period of practice Saturday and appeared to pull something in his lower body. He was competing for a swing tackle role along the Pittsburgh offensive line, but Dylan Cook could ultimately overtake him as a result of this injury.

