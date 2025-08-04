Steelers' Calvin Anderson: Facing extended absence
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson (undisclosed) is dealing with an injury that is more than "day-to-day," Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Anderson slipped during a team period of practice Saturday and appeared to pull something in his lower body. He was competing for a swing tackle role along the Pittsburgh offensive line, but Dylan Cook could ultimately overtake him as a result of this injury.
