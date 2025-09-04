Steelers' Calvin Anderson: Not listed on injury report
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson (undisclosed) wasn't listed on Pittsburgh's injury report Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Anderson is healthy again after having been sidelined for the past month with an undisclosed injury. He is expected to serve as the team's backup left tackle behind Broderick Jones once the regular season gets underway on Sunday.
