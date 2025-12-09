Anderson (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Monday night's game against the Dolphins, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Anderson has been available for just one game this season and will miss yet another contest in Week 15. As the lead depth option behind starting tackles Andrus Peat and Troy Fautanu, the 29-year-old cannot stay on the field as he battles a persistent knee injury. This absence may be more significant, as Peat (concussion) is also questionable for Monday's game.