Steelers' Calvin Anderson: Season could be over
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson (knee) was placed on the reserve/injured list Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Anderson has appeared in nine games for the Steelers this season, but he suffered a knee injury in Week 13 that could cost him the rest of his season. He won't be eligible to be activated until the postseason, if Pittsburgh qualifies.
