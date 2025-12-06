Steelers' Calvin Anderson: Won't play at Baltimore
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Anderson (knee) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Anderson has been sidelined for all but one of the Steelers' games so far this season, and he'll miss another in Week 14. With regular starting left tackle Broderick Jones on injured reserve, Pittsburgh is perilously thin at offensive tackle behind Troy Fautanu and veteran journeyman Andrus Peat.
More News
-
Steelers' Calvin Anderson: Not listed on injury report•
-
Steelers' Calvin Anderson: Facing extended absence•
-
Steelers' Calvin Anderson: Re-signs for two years with Pitt•
-
Steelers' Calvin Anderson: Green light to play Saturday•
-
Steelers' Calvin Anderson: Activated from IR•
-
Steelers' Calvin Anderson: Gets green light to practice•