Anderson (knee) is officially listed as out for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Anderson has been sidelined for all but one of the Steelers' games so far this season, and he'll miss another in Week 14. With regular starting left tackle Broderick Jones on injured reserve, Pittsburgh is perilously thin at offensive tackle behind Troy Fautanu and veteran journeyman Andrus Peat.