Austin was limited in practice Friday due to a calf issue.

Austin wasn't listed on the Steelers' initial Week 15 injury report, so it's possible he sustained a calf injury during Friday's session. Either way, the wideout's game status for Monday night's game against the Dolphins is set to be revealed Saturday. If Austin is limited or out versus Miami, Adam Thielen, Ben Skowronek (hand) and practice squad member Marquez Valdes-Scantling would be candidates to log added snaps behind top WR DK Metcalf.