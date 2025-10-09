Austin (shoulder) remained a non-participant in practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Austin injured his shoulder in Pittsburgh's Week 4 win over the Vikings, and he has now missed the team's first two practices coming out of a Week 5 bye. Head coach Mike Tomlin said earlier in the week that Austin could ramp up his practice participation as the week progresses, but Austin will likely need to practice in some capacity Friday to give himself a chance to suit up for Sunday's game against the Browns.