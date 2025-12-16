Austin failed to reel in his only target and recorded nine yards on three punt returns during Monday night's 28-15 win over the Dolphins.

Austin was limited by a calf injury at practice late in the week, but he was ultimately able to play, failing to reel in a pass for the second time in three weeks. With the additions of Adam Thielen and Marquez Valdes-Scantling in recent weeks, Austin's role on the offense has taken a hit, and he has now caught just one of five targets for 31 yards over the last three games.