Austin (concussion) doesn't have an injury designation for Sunday's game against the Browns, Adam Caplan of SiriusXM NFL Radio reports.
Austin's lack of designation means he has cleared concussion protocol. He practiced without limitations Thursday and Friday after being limited Wednesday. The 5-foot-9 wide receiver brings a two-game touchdown streak into Sunday's clash between AFC North rivals, including a Week 12 score against the Browns. Austin has three touchdowns in six games with Russell Wilson at quarterback.
