Austin is competing to serve as the Steelers' slot receivers during OTAs, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

Austin missed his entire rookie campaign due to a foot injury, but he appears to be healthy this spring. The Steelers acquired Allen Robinson earlier in the offseason, but Austin still appears to be firmly in the mix for the team's slot role ahead of the 2023 season. The 24-year-old topped 1,000 receiving yards in his final two collegiate seasons at Memphis, totaling 137 receptions for 2,202 yards and 19 touchdowns during that time.