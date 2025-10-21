Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said that he's "optimistic" that Austin (shoulder) will be able to play in Sunday's game against the Packers, Mike DeFabo of The Athletic reports.

Austin has missed the Steelers' last two games with a shoulder injury, but Tomlin noted that the wideout has made enough progress in his recovery to be integrated back into practices this week. The extent of Austin's participation in practice will ultimately dictate whether he plays Sunday, but if the 26-year-old is able to turn in at least one full session by Friday, he'll have good odds of gaining clearance to suit up. Through four appearances this season, Austin has recorded 10 receptions for 139 yards and two touchdowns on 17 targets.