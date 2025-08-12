Austin has missed practice recently due to a minor abdominal muscle injury, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Austin has missed over a week of practice, as well as last Saturday's preseason opener against the Jaguars, due to what's now been revealed as a minor abdominal muscle issue. Steelers coach Mike Tomlin has only spoken vaguely of Austin's injury, though he has said it's nothing that he expects to impact the fourth-year wideout's availability for Week 1. Austin will have two more opportunities to get on the field for preseason action, with his first such chance coming Saturday against the Buccaneers.