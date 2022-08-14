Coach Mike Tomlin said Austin didn't play in Saturday's preseason win versus the Seahawks due to a foot injury, Adam H. Beasley of Pro Football Network reports.
The Steelers' top wide receiver duo of Diontae Johnson (hip) and Chase Claypool (shoulder) didn't suit up due to their injuries, and Austin and Anthony Miller (shoulder) joined them on the sideline. Tomlin told Teresa Varley of the team's official site that Austin picked up his issue at practice Friday, but he expects to have the rookie fourth-round pick "get back to us sooner rather than later." Whether or not Austin progresses enough to play next Sunday in Jacksonville remains to be seen.