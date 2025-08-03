Steelers' Calvin Austin: Deemed day-to-day
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Austin (undisclosed) didn't practice Sunday and is considered day-to-day, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.
It's not clear what Austin is dealing with or how long he will remain sidelined. The 26-year-old reportedly has a leg up in the competition for Pittsburgh's No. 2 receiver role behind DK Metcalf. Austin is also slated to serve as the Steelers' lead punt returner during the upcoming campaign.
