Austin (undisclosed) didn't practice Sunday and is considered day-to-day, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

It's not clear what Austin is dealing with or how long he will remain sidelined. The 26-year-old reportedly has a leg up in the competition for Pittsburgh's No. 2 receiver role behind DK Metcalf. Austin is also slated to serve as the Steelers' lead punt returner during the upcoming campaign.