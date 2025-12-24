Austin (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Austin injured his hamstring during the Steelers' Week 16 win over the Lions and was not cleared to return. The fourth-year wideout has worked in more of a rotational role at wide receiver over the past three weeks, but his absence would be detrimental to a Steelers offense that is already without DK Metcalf (suspension) for the final two games of the regular season. Austin will have two more opportunities to return to practice ahead of Sunday's AFC North tilt against the Browns.