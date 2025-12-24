Steelers' Calvin Austin: DNP to open Week 17 prep
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Austin (hamstring) did not practice Wednesday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Austin injured his hamstring during the Steelers' Week 16 win over the Lions and was not cleared to return. The fourth-year wideout has worked in more of a rotational role at wide receiver over the past three weeks, but his absence would be detrimental to a Steelers offense that is already without DK Metcalf (suspension) for the final two games of the regular season. Austin will have two more opportunities to return to practice ahead of Sunday's AFC North tilt against the Browns.
More News
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Questionable due to hamstring•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Catchless in Week 15•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Good to go for Week 15•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Added to injury report Friday•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Racks up 31 yards in win•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: No catches against Buffalo•