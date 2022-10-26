Pittsburgh announced Wednesday that Austin (foot) will remain on injured reserve for the rest of the season, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Austin is ineligible to play in 2022 after his 21-day practice evaluation window came to a close without Pittsburgh activating him from IR and adding him to the 53-man roster. The rookie fourth-round pick returned to practice in early October after missing August and September with a foot injury, but the Steelers apparently decided that Austin won't help them this season. He should have plenty of time to get back to full strength before the offseason program next spring.