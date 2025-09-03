Austin (abdomen) isn't listed on the injury report for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Austin was out for most of August but still figures to reprise his 2024 role as the slot man in three-wide formations. Playing time in heavier formations would help his fantasy value, but that may be a big ask for one of the league's smallest players. Austin figures to run a lot of his routes this Sunday against Jets cornerback Michael Carter, who struggled through an injury-plagued 2024 campaign after previously earning a reputation (and contract) as one of the league's top nickelbacks.