Austin (shoulder) was listed as a non-participant on Monday's estimated practice report, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Mike Tomlin said earlier Monday that Austin is questionable for Thursday night's game against the Bengals after he missed the Week 6 win over the Browns following his injury in Week 4. Scotty Miller, Roman Wilson and Ben Skowronek would be in line for increased offensive snaps against Cincinnati if Austin is unable to play, but none of that aforementioned trio would carry any sort of fantasy value in season-long leagues.