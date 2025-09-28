Austin is questionable to return to Sunday's game against the Vikings in Dublin due to a shoulder injury, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Austin checked out of the contest early in the fourth quarter and headed to the locker room after he appeared to land hard on the football while falling to the ground on a reception. If Austin's day is over, he'll finish with two catches for 13 yards on two targets to go with nine yards on two punt returns.