Austin (foot) said Monday that he's "feeling great" and is just "waiting for coach [Mike] Tomlin's word" to return to practice, Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

It sounds like the rookie hopes to play in Pittsburgh's preseason finale Sunday against Detroit after missing the first two exhibitions. Austin isn't likely to get many snaps Week 1 but could still make a bid for the No. 4 receiver spot behind Diontae Johnson, Chase Claypool and George Pickens.