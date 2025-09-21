Austin caught three of five targets for 34 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's 21-14 win over the Patriots.

The third-year wideout hauled in a 17-yard toss from Aaron Rodgers with a little over two minutes left in the fourth quarter to break a 14-14 tie. Austin has quickly earned the veteran QB's trust, and after scoring five TDs in 34 games through his first two NFL seasons, he already has two in the first three contests of 2025, part of an 8-126-2 line on 15 targets. Austin will look to stay productive in Week 4 against the Vikings.