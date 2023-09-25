Austin secured two of six targets for 72 yards and a touchdown during the Steelers' 23-18 win over the Raiders on Sunday.

The Steelers' offense has struggled to put together big plays early in the 2023 campaign, but Austin had the longest play of Sunday's primetime matchup with his 72-yard touchdown reception in the first quarter. With Diontae Johnson (hamstring) out once again, Austin saw an elevated snap count for a second consecutive week, playing in 73 percent of the team's offensive snaps. Johnson will be unavailable for at least two more games while on injured reserve, so expect Austin's increased playing time to continue next Sunday against Houston.