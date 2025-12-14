Austin (calf) does not have an injury designation for Monday's matchup against Miami.

Austin was added to the injury report Friday, when he logged a limited practice session due to a calf issue. However, he was able to return to full participation Saturday and is clear to play on Monday Night Football. Austin has seen his offensive snap count trending down in recent weeks -- he hasn't been above 50 percent since Week 10 against the Chargers -- but he still figures to have a tangible role in the passing game while also working as Pittsburgh's primary punt returner.