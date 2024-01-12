Austin secured 17 of 30 targets for 180 yards and a touchdown while rushing 11 times for 57 yards and a touchdown over 17 games in 2023.

Austin had a relatively solid start to the season with double-digit receiving yards in each of the first four games, but he logged single-digit receiving yards in 11 of the final 13 weeks of the year and was held without a catch in five consecutive games to close out the regular season. The 24-year-old missed his entire rookie season with a foot injury, so it was encouraging to see him appear in every game in 2023. However, he'll need to get more involved in the passing game if he hopes to be a fantasy-relevant option.