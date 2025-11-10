Steelers' Calvin Austin: Held to 14 yards
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Austin recorded two receptions on seven targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 25-10 loss to the Chargers.
Austin tied DK Metcalf for the team lead in targets, also his highest mark of the season. However, the results didn't follow in a poor offensive showing from the Steelers. Austin had miscues of his own, including a dropped pass that was intercepted midway through the fourth quarter. Austin has earned at least six targets in each of three games since returning from a shoulder injury, though he has only 98 total yards in that span.
