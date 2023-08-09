Austin has made several big plays while showing continual improvement over the first few weeks of training camp, Matthew Marczi of SteelersDepot.com reports.

Austin looked shaky during Pittsburgh's first practice of training camp this year but has shown continuous improvement in subsequent practices. Despite missing his entire rookie season in 2022 due to a foot injury, he's showcased his speed during camp this year. Austin is firmly behind Deontae Johnson and George Pickens on the team's depth chart but should have an opportunity to carve out a role within the offense, especially if new acquisition Allen Robinson struggles with his new team.