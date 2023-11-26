Head coach Mike Tomlin noted after Sunday's 16-10 win over the Bengals that Austin sustained an ankle injury late in the game, Alan Saunders of SteelersNow.com reports.

Tomlin didn't provide any other update on the severity of Austin's injury, so his practice participation leading up to Week 13 against the Cardinals will indicate whether he'll miss time or not. Austin caught his lone target for five yards in Sunday's win.