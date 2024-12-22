Austin recorded four receptions on five targets for 65 yards in Saturday's 34-17 loss to the Ravens.

Austin led the Steelers in receiving yards and tied for the team lead in targets with George Pickens (hamstring) still sidelined. He had only six yards at halftime, though he came alive on Pittsburgh's second possession of the second half with two catches for 60 yards -- highlighted by an impressive toe-tapping catch that went for 44 yards. Austin has topped 60 receiving yards in consecutive games and half of his last six contests.