default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Austin (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Austin returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday after having missed Week 17, and it's encouraging to see him string together another day of at least partial on-field reps. If he's able to upgrade to a full session Friday, Austin could avoid an injury designation entirely for Sunday's must-win divisional clash against Baltimore.

More News