Steelers' Calvin Austin: Limited again Thursday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Austin (hamstring) was a limited participant in Thursday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Austin returned to practice as a limited participant Wednesday after having missed Week 17, and it's encouraging to see him string together another day of at least partial on-field reps. If he's able to upgrade to a full session Friday, Austin could avoid an injury designation entirely for Sunday's must-win divisional clash against Baltimore.
