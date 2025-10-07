Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin said Tuesday that Austin (shoulder) will be a limited participant in practice to begin Week 6 prep, but the wideout could ramp up his workload later in the week and potentially be ready to play Sunday against the Browns, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Austin was forced out early in the fourth quarter of the Steelers' 24-21 win over the Vikings in Dublin in Week 4 due to the shoulder injury, but a Week 5 bye has afforded him some time to heal. Though Tomlin noted that Austin aggressively attacked his rehab over the bye week, the Steelers aren't yet ready to turn him loose for full contact just yet. However, if Austin is able to advance to full participation Friday in the Steelers' final practice of the week, he should have a good chance at suiting up against Cleveland.