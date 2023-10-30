Austin secured both of his targets for 19 yards while rushing twice for 10 yards during the Steelers' 20-10 loss to the Jaguars on Sunday.

Austin saw slightly more playing time Sunday with 16 offensive snaps after being on the field for just seven last week. He tied his second-highest total of the season with four touches, but he was unable to generate much yardage in the defeat. The 2022 fourth-rounder has secured 14 of 24 targets for 162 yards and a touchdown while rushing five times for 14 yards over the first seven games of the season.