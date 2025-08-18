Austin (abdomen) was limited to sideline work during Monday's training camp practice, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Austin continues to work through an abdominal injury from early August that has forced him to miss the Steelers' first two preseason games. He is unlikely to play in Thursday's exhibition contest against the Panthers, and the third-year wideout's status for Steelers' regular-season opener against the Jets on Sunday, Sept. 7 needs to be monitored. If Austin were to continue to miss time, that would open the door for Robert Woods, Scotty Miller and Roman Wilson to fill in as the WR2 behind DK Metcalf.