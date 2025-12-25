Austin (hamstring) did not practice Thursday, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.

Austin has now missed back-to-back practices to begin Week 17 prep, making it safe to say that he's trending in the wrong direction for Sunday's road matchup against the Browns. The starting wideout is dealing with a hamstring injury sustained Week 16 against the Lions. With DK Metcalf (suspension) already out for Pittsburgh's final two games of the regular season, it's possible that Adam Thielen, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Scotty Miller, Ben Skowronek and Roman Wilson will have to serve as the Steelers' top wideouts versus Cleveland in Week 17.