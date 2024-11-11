Austin recorded two receptions on six targets for 20 yards in Sunday's 28-27 win over the Commanders.
Austin saw a season-high six targets, and he delivered a pivotal 13-yard gain on the Steelers' game-winning drive. However, his role is likely to be in flux given the addition of Mike Williams, who took on a limited snap count in his team debut against the Commanders. Even with a lack of other receiving options early this season, Austin has topped 50 receiving yards only twice in nine games.
More News
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Scores twice on MNF•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Tallies 36 yards in prime time•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Two grabs in win•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Logs just one catch in loss•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Held to one catch in defeat•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Scores 55-yard TD in win•