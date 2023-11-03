Austin failed to secure his lone target while rushing twice for 10 yards during the Steelers' 20-16 win over the Titans on Thursday.
Austin's snap count remained consistent in Week 9, and he rushed multiple times for a second consecutive week. The 2022 fourth-rounder showed some glimpses of promise earlier this year but has been limited since the team's Week 6 bye, securing two of three targets for 19 yards while rushing five times for 21 yards over the last three matchups.
