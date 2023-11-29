Austin (ankle) did not participate in practice Wednesday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
Austin suffered the injury in Sunday's win over the Bengals and it's still not clear how significant the injury may be; however, starting the week as a non-participant isn't a good sign. Although the Memphis product still has Thursday and Friday to get back out on the practice field before a Week 13 matchup with the Cardinals.
More News
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Injures ankle in win•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Two touches in Week 10•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Logs 10 rushing yards•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Limited production Sunday•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Plays seven offensive snaps•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: No receptions in win•