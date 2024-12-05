Austin (concussion) was listed as a full practice participant Thursday, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.
After being limited Wednesday, Austin's full participation a day later bodes well for his chances of being available Sunday against the Browns. Friday's injury report will reveal if Austin -- who started the week in the NFL's concussion protocol -- is able to practice fully again, as well as whether or not he heads into the weekend with a Week 14 injury designation.
