Austin (shoulder) was a full participant in practice Wednesday.

Full participation in his first practice since Week 4 puts Austin on track to return this Sunday against the Packers. Pittsburgh's backup wideouts haven't done much in Austin's absence, with offensive coordinator Arthur Smith instead relying on his tight ends even more than he usually does. Austin was a pleasant surprise for Pittsburgh early in the season, with 126 yards and two TDs on 15 targets over his first three games.