Austin (hamstring) was a limited participant in Wednesday's practice, Teresa Varley of the Steelers' official site reports.

Austin wasn't able to practice at all prior to being ruled out for Pittsburgh's loss to the Browns in Week 17, but head coach Mike Tomlin mentioned the wide receiver as a player who "definitely has a chance" to retake the field for Sunday night's contest against the Ravens. With DK Metcalf (suspension) unavailable for Week 18, and the Steelers facing a game in which the victor will secure the No. 4 seed in the AFC playoffs while the loser will be eliminated from postseason contention, Austin's availability will be crucial for Aaron Rodgers and the passing game.