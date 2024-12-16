Austin recorded five receptions on five targets for 65 yards in Sunday's 27-13 loss to the Eagles.
Austin did his part to fill the void left by George Pickens' (hamstring) absence in the Pittsburgh offense by recording a season-best five receptions. His biggest impact came early in the third quarter, when he recorded a 31-yard reception that put the Steelers in scoring range. Despite the positive showing, Austin still has surpassed 50 receiving yards in only four games on the campaign.
