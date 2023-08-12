Austin caught two of four targets for 73 yards and a touchdown while adding 23 rushing yards on two carries in Friday's preseason win over Tampa Bay.

Austin stole the show in the second half of Friday's exhibition win when he burned his assignment on a streak that Mason Rudolph hit him in stride with for a 67-yard touchdown. The 2022 fourth-round selection missed his entire rookie year due to injury, but he finally got to make a healthy impression on the league. Austin is currently vying for the third spot behind starting wideouts Diontae Johnson and George Pickens on the depth chart, so Friday's big game should give him an early lead ahead of the Steelers' next preseason matchup against the Bills on Aug. 19.