Austin recorded four receptions on five targets for 36 yards in Sunday's 31-28 loss to the Bears.

After a quiet showing in Week 11, Austin rebounded to his more typical role. He has between five and seven targets in four of his last five games, though he's struggled to make an impact with that opportunity. Austin has been held to 40 receiving yards or less in all but two of his 10 contests and hasn't found the end zone since Week 3.