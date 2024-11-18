Austin secured one of two targets for minus-1 yard during Sunday's 18-16 win over Baltimore.

Austin had recorded at least 20 receiving yards in each of the Steelers' last four games, but he had his worst performance of the season during Sunday's divisional win. The 25-year-old has had some encouraging showings over the first half of the season, but his production down the stretch could be inconsistent if Mike Williams develops a solid rapport with Russell Wilson.