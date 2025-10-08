Steelers' Calvin Austin: Misses practice Wednesday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Austin was a non-participant in Wednesday's practice, Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com reports.
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said Austin is a player who could ramp up his practice activity "toward the latter part of the week," Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports, but it's nonetheless a bad sign to see the wideout absent from practice despite having had a bye to get right. Austin will presumably need to return to practice as at least a limited participant Thursday and/or Friday in order to have a chance at suiting up Sunday versus the Browns.
