default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Austin failed to secure either of his two targets during Sunday's 26-7 loss to the Bills.

Austin has had limited production for most of the season, but Sunday's Week 13 loss marked the first time this year that he was held without a catch. Across 10 appearances this year, he's secured 26 of 44 targets for 278 yards and two touchdowns.

More News