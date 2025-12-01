Steelers' Calvin Austin: No catches against Buffalo
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Austin failed to secure either of his two targets during Sunday's 26-7 loss to the Bills.
Austin has had limited production for most of the season, but Sunday's Week 13 loss marked the first time this year that he was held without a catch. Across 10 appearances this year, he's secured 26 of 44 targets for 278 yards and two touchdowns.
More News
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Makes four catches•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Minimal workload against Cincinnati•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Held to 14 yards•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Paces Steelers' pass catchers•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Tallies 28 yards in defeat•
-
Steelers' Calvin Austin: Logs full practice•