Austin failed to secure his lone target during the Steelers' 17-10 win over the Ravens on Sunday.

Austin was held without a catch for the first time this season during the Steelers' Week 5 win, but he saw a slight decrease in playing time since he was evaluated for a concussion during the game before being cleared to return. The 2022 fourth-rounder had an encouraging Week 3 performance by securing two of six targets for 72 yards and a touchdown, but he's had limited fantasy value in his other appearances this year.